Grand Canyon defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 90-71 in season opener

PHOENIX (AP) — Nana Owusu-Anane and Jaden Henley scored 17 points apiece and Grand Canyon beat Purdue Fort Wayne 90-71 on Monday night in a season opener.

Owusu-Anane also had nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Antelopes. Henley added six rebounds and three steals. Efe Demirel finished 5 of 6 from the floor to score 11 points.

DeAndre Craig finished with 18 points and three steals for the Mastodons. Corey Had not II had 16 points and six assists and Mikale Stevenson finished with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

