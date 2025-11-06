Grand Canyon Antelopes to host Youngstown State Penguins Friday

Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on…

Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Youngstown State.

Grand Canyon finished 26-8 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Antelopes averaged 78.3 points per game last season, 18.8 on free throws and 18.6 from deep.

Youngstown State went 9-6 on the road and 21-13 overall a season ago. The Penguins averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free-throw line and 26.4 from deep.

