Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Grand Canyon Antelopes to…

Grand Canyon Antelopes to host Youngstown State Penguins Friday

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:48 AM

Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Youngstown State.

Grand Canyon finished 26-8 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Antelopes averaged 78.3 points per game last season, 18.8 on free throws and 18.6 from deep.

Youngstown State went 9-6 on the road and 21-13 overall a season ago. The Penguins averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free-throw line and 26.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up