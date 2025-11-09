Grand Canyon Antelopes host the Northern Illinois Huskies in non-conference play

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-1) Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on…

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-1)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Northern Illinois in non-conference action.

Grand Canyon finished 26-8 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Antelopes averaged 78.3 points per game last season, 18.8 from the free-throw line and 18.6 from deep.

Northern Illinois went 1-15 on the road and 6-25 overall last season. The Huskies averaged 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.