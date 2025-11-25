Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Utah Utes play in Palm Desert, California

Utah Utes (5-1) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -4.5;…

Utah Utes (5-1) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2)

Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Utah at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Antelopes have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Grand Canyon is fifth in the MWC scoring 81.6 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Utes have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Utah ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Grand Canyon’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Utah allows. Utah scores 12.3 more points per game (86.3) than Grand Canyon allows to opponents (74.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Henley is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.8 points for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 13.2 points.

Terrence Brown is averaging 25.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 16.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

