Grambling visits No. 16 Iowa State following Momcilovic’s 29-point showing

Grambling Tigers (1-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)
Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State plays Grambling after Milan Momcilovic scored 29 points in Iowa State’s 88-50 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.
Iowa State finished 25-10 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Cyclones averaged 80.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.3 last season.
Grambling went 4-12 on the road and 12-22 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.
