Grambling visits No. 16 Iowa State following Momcilovic’s 29-point performance

Grambling Tigers (1-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -33.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State plays Grambling after Milan Momcilovic scored 29 points in Iowa State’s 88-50 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Iowa State went 25-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones averaged 15.0 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

Grambling finished 12-22 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 66.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

