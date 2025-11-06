Live Radio
Grambling visits No. 16 Iowa State following Momcilovic’s 29-point performance

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 5:01 AM

Grambling Tigers (1-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -33.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State plays Grambling after Milan Momcilovic scored 29 points in Iowa State’s 88-50 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Iowa State went 25-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones averaged 15.0 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

Grambling finished 12-22 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 66.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

