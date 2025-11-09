Grambling visits Howard following Harris’ 20-point performance

Grambling Tigers (1-1) at Howard Bison (1-1) Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 155.5…

Grambling Tigers (1-1) at Howard Bison (1-1)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Grambling after Bryce Harris scored 20 points in Howard’s 103-71 victory over the UDC Firebirds.

Howard went 8-6 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Bison allowed opponents to score 79.3 points per game and shoot 45.7% from the field last season.

Grambling went 9-12 in SWAC action and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Tigers gave up 67.7 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.