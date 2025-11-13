Grambling takes on Southern Miss after Muttilib’s 21-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) at Grambling Tigers (2-1) Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) at Grambling Tigers (2-1)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays Southern Miss after Jamil Muttilib scored 21 points in Grambling’s 73-70 win against the Howard Bison.

Grambling finished 6-7 at home last season while going 12-22 overall. The Tigers averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

Southern Miss went 11-22 overall last season while going 1-13 on the road. The Golden Eagles allowed opponents to score 76.0 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

