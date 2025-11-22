Grambling plays Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) vs. Grambling Tigers (1-5) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and Grambling square off…

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) vs. Grambling Tigers (1-5)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and Grambling square off in Chicago, Illinois.

The Tigers are 1-5 in non-conference play. Grambling ranks sixth in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 77.3 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Fighting Camels are 3-3 in non-conference play. Campbell is third in the CAA scoring 67.7 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

Grambling averages 61.7 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 56.8 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Grambling allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monica Marsh is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Shaniah Nunn is averaging 8.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 34.5%.

Jasmine Felton is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Ciara Alexander is averaging 11.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

