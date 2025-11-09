Grambling knocks off Howard 73-70

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamil Muttilib’s 21 points helped Grambling defeat Howard 73-70 on Sunday. Muttilib went 8 of 10 from…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamil Muttilib’s 21 points helped Grambling defeat Howard 73-70 on Sunday.

Muttilib went 8 of 10 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (2-1). Jimel Lane shot 7 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Derrius Ward had 12 points and shot 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Bryce Harris finished with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Bison (1-2). Alex Cotton added 13 points and two steals for Howard. Cam Gillus also had 12 points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.