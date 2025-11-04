Grambling defeats Huston-Tillotson 91-47

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jimel Lane scored 15 points as Grambling beat Huston-Tillotson 91-47 on Monday. Lane also contributed three…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jimel Lane scored 15 points as Grambling beat Huston-Tillotson 91-47 on Monday.

Lane also contributed three steals for the Tigers. Antonio Munoz had 12 points and Roderick Coffee III scored 10.

James Harrison led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Shannon Robinson Jr. added 10 points for Huston-Tillotson.

