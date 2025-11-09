Graham Ike has 19 points and 11 rebounds, No. 21 Gonzaga beats Oklahoma 83-68

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Tyon Grant-Foster added 14 points, and No. 21…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Tyon Grant-Foster added 14 points, and No. 21 Gonzaga beat Oklahoma 83-68 on Saturday night in the Bad Boy Mowers Series at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jalen Warley and Braden Huff each scored 13 points for Gonzaga (2-0) and the duo combined to grab 17 rebounds. Freshman point guard Mario Saint-Supry finished with eight points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Nijel Pack led Oklahoma (1-1) with 20 points and Xzayvier Brown scored 19. Derrion Reid finished with 11 points.

Ike sandwiched a pair of layups around two baskets by Huff to spark a 12-3 run that made it 15-11 with about 4 1/2 minutes into the game and Gonzaga led the rest of the way.

Reid made two free throws that pulled the Sooners to 19-18 but the Bulldogs scored 20 of the next 25 points to take a 17-point lead when Warley converted a three-point play with 4:18 left until halftime.

Gonzaga shot 54% (22 of 41) from the field, grabbed 10 offensive rebounds and scored 11 second-chance points in the first half for a 49-30 halftime lead.

Oklahoma returns home to play Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday night.

Gonzaga hosts No. 23 Creighton on Tuesday night.

