Grady and Coastal Carolina host Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4)

Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Presbyterian after Tessa Grady scored 22 points in Coastal Carolina’s 71-58 loss to the NC State Lady Wolfpack.

The Chanticleers have gone 1-1 at home. Coastal Carolina is sixth in the Sun Belt with 12.8 assists per game led by Paige Bradley averaging 3.2.

The Blue Hose are 0-3 in road games. Presbyterian is fourth in the Big South scoring 66.0 points per game and is shooting 36.8%.

Coastal Carolina averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 4.0 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Coastal Carolina has given up to its opponents (39.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grady is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Chanticleers. Tracey Hueston is averaging 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 46.9%.

Aminata Tal is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Blue Hose. Jacia Cunningham is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.