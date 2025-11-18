Gory, Collins lead Fresno State past Stephen F. Austin 80-78

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — DeShawn Gory led Fresno State with 20 points and Zaon Collins secured the victory with a…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — DeShawn Gory led Fresno State with 20 points and Zaon Collins secured the victory with a jump shot with 58 seconds remaining as the Bulldogs knocked off Stephen F. Austin 80-78 on Tuesday.

Gory added seven rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (4-2). Collins scored 18 points and had seven assists, and Jake Heidbreder tallied 11 points.

The Lumberjacks (4-1) were led by Lateef Patrick, who recorded 27 points. Keon Thompson added 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals for SFA. Chrishawn Christmas also put up 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Collins scored 10 points in the first half and Fresno State went into halftime trailing 42-39. Gory scored a team-high 15 points for Fresno State in the second half. Fresno State outscored SFA by five points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.