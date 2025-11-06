Gordon scores 29 as LIU holds off IU Indianapolis 94-90

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Gordon’s 29 points helped Long Island University defeat IU Indianapolis 94-90 on Thursday night. A Jaxon…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Gordon’s 29 points helped Long Island University defeat IU Indianapolis 94-90 on Thursday night.

A Jaxon Edwards dunk pulled IU Indianapolis to 93-90 with 50 seconds left and forced a turnover on the ensuing possession, but Maguire Mitchell then missed a 3-point shot and Gordon added a free throw to seal it.

Gordon also contributed seven rebounds for the Sharks (1-1). Mason Porter-Brown scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Malachi Davis finished with 14 points.

Mitchell scored 22 points with two steals and two blocks for the Jaguars (0-2). Matt Compas added 20 points and three steals. Edwards had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

