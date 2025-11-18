Gordon leads FGCU against George Mason after 24-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) at George Mason Patriots (3-1) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) at George Mason Patriots (3-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on George Mason after Karina Gordon scored 24 points in FGCU’s 92-37 win against the Ave Maria Gyrenes.

George Mason went 27-6 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Patriots gave up 57.8 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

FGCU finished 9-3 on the road and 30-4 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 9.9 steals, 1.9 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

