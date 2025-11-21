Goodrick’s 19 lead Siena over Albany (NY) 73-63

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tasman Goodrick had 19 points in Siena’s 73-63 victory against Albany (NY) on Friday.
Goodrick added 10 rebounds for the Saints (3-2). Gavin Doty scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Justice Shoats shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points.
The Great Danes (1-4) were led in scoring by Amir Lindsey, who finished with 23 points, four assists and three steals. Okechukwu Okeke added 11 points and three blocks for Albany (NY).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
