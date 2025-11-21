Goodrick’s 19 lead Siena over Albany (NY) 73-63

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tasman Goodrick had 19 points in Siena’s 73-63 victory against Albany (NY) on Friday. Goodrick added…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tasman Goodrick had 19 points in Siena’s 73-63 victory against Albany (NY) on Friday.

Goodrick added 10 rebounds for the Saints (3-2). Gavin Doty scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Justice Shoats shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Great Danes (1-4) were led in scoring by Amir Lindsey, who finished with 23 points, four assists and three steals. Okechukwu Okeke added 11 points and three blocks for Albany (NY).

