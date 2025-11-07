Goodrick leads Siena against Brown after 22-point game

Siena Saints at Brown Bears Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -1.5; over/under is 145.5…

Siena Saints at Brown Bears

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Brown after Tasman Goodrick scored 22 points in Siena’s 82-66 win against the Bryant Bulldogs.

Brown finished 14-13 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Bears averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

Siena went 9-12 in MAAC games and 4-10 on the road last season. The Saints allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shot 45.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

