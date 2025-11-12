Goodin’s 19 points lead Bellarmine past Hanover 94-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kenyon Goodin scored 19 points as Bellarmine beat Hanover 94-55 on Wednesday night. Goodin went 7…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kenyon Goodin scored 19 points as Bellarmine beat Hanover 94-55 on Wednesday night.

Goodin went 7 of 7 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Knights (1-2). Brian Waddell scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Michael Wilson Jr. shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Malachi McNair led the way for the Panthers with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. William Herald added 11 points for Hanover. CJ Walls also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

