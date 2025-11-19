Live Radio
Gonzales scores 20 points, The Citadel beats North Greenville 70-57

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 11:11 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marcos Gonzales scored 20 points and The Citadel beat North Greenville 70-57 on Wednesday night.

Gonzales shot 6 of 7 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line for the Bulldogs (2-3). Keynan Davis scored 13 points and Eze Wali had 11.

Carter Bobbitt and Zayden Edwards scored 15 points apiece for the Crusaders. Ryan Djoussa also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

