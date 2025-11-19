Gonzales scores 20 points, The Citadel beats North Greenville 70-57

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marcos Gonzales scored 20 points and The Citadel beat North Greenville 70-57 on Wednesday night. Gonzales…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marcos Gonzales scored 20 points and The Citadel beat North Greenville 70-57 on Wednesday night.

Gonzales shot 6 of 7 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line for the Bulldogs (2-3). Keynan Davis scored 13 points and Eze Wali had 11.

Carter Bobbitt and Zayden Edwards scored 15 points apiece for the Crusaders. Ryan Djoussa also had 10 points.

