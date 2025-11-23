Gonzales and Citadel host Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (1-4) at Citadel Bulldogs (2-3)
Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts Bellarmine after Marcos Gonzales scored 20 points in Citadel’s 70-57 win over the North Greenville Crusaders.
The Bulldogs are 2-1 on their home court. Citadel is third in the SoCon scoring 80.0 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.
The Knights are 0-3 in road games. Bellarmine is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.
Citadel is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 51.8% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Citadel allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Keynan Davis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.
Jack Karasinski is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 15.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.