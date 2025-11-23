Gonzales and Citadel host Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (1-4) at Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts Bellarmine after…

Bellarmine Knights (1-4) at Citadel Bulldogs (2-3)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts Bellarmine after Marcos Gonzales scored 20 points in Citadel’s 70-57 win over the North Greenville Crusaders.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 on their home court. Citadel is third in the SoCon scoring 80.0 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Knights are 0-3 in road games. Bellarmine is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Citadel is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 51.8% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Citadel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Keynan Davis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Jack Karasinski is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 15.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

