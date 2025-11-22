Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Gonzaga takes on Eastern…

Gonzaga takes on Eastern Washington, aims to break 3-game skid

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 4:44 AM

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-2) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-3)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga comes into the matchup against Eastern Washington as losers of three in a row.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on their home court. Gonzaga is ninth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Eastern Washington finished 7-12 in Big Sky play and 2-12 on the road last season. The Eagles gave up 66.2 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up