Glover’s 23 help Saint Joseph’s (PA) down Lafayette 85-76

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover’s 23 points helped Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeat Lafayette 85-76 on Monday.

Glover added nine rebounds for the Hawks. Anthony Finkley scored 15 points, and Dasear Haskins went 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Andrew Phillips led the Leopards in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Shareef Jackson added 16 points and eight rebounds for Lafayette, and Caleb Williams had 15 points.

Saint Joseph’s took the lead with 16:21 left in the first half and did not trail again. Glover led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-31 at the break. The Hawks were outscored by Lafayette in the second half by one point, with Finkley scoring a team-high 10 points after halftime.

