Glover puts up 24 points, Omaha beats Concordia-Nebraska 96-80

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ja’Sean Glover’s 24 points helped Omaha defeat Concordia-Nebraska 96-80 on Wednesday night.

Glover shot 8 for 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (2-3). Lance Waddles added 21 points while going 7 of 14 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and also had eight rebounds and three steals. Kamryn Thomas and Tony Osburn had 15 points apiece.

The Bulldogs were led by Brooks Kissinger, who posted 26 points. Tate Odvody added 18 points. Dane Jacobsen had 15 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

