Glover leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Drexel after 23-point game

Drexel Dragons (1-0) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Drexel after Jaiden Glover scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 85-76 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 22-13 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hawks averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 27.6 from deep.

Drexel finished 8-10 in CAA play and 7-7 on the road a season ago. The Dragons gave up 66.9 points per game while committing 14.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

