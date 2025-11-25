Glass scores 26 off the bench, Washington State takes down DII Chaminade 90-85

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Reserve Aaron Glass scored 17 of 26 points in the second half and Washington State beat…

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Reserve Aaron Glass scored 17 of 26 points in the second half and Washington State beat Division II-member Chaminade 90-85 on Monday.

Glass shot 8 for 15 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (3-3). Rihards Vavers scored 25 points and added six rebounds. Eemeli Yalaho shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Kent King led the way for the Silverswords with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Nathan Medina added 15 points and four steals for Chaminade. Brandon Haddock also recorded 14 points and three steals.

Chaminade led 52-41 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

