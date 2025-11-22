Gladden and Boston University take down Harvard 75-74

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Chance Gladden led Boston University with 20 points, including the game-winning layup with four seconds left,…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Chance Gladden led Boston University with 20 points, including the game-winning layup with four seconds left, and the Terriers took down Harvard 75-74 on Saturday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

Gladden shot 8 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Terriers (3-3). Ben Defty scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Ethan Okwuosa shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Crimson (4-3) were led in scoring by Robert Hinton, who finished with 34 points and two steals. Tey Barbour added 15 points for Harvard. Thomas Batties II had 14 points and six assists.

Defty scored 10 points in the first half and Boston University went into halftime trailing 35-32. Gladden led Boston University with 13 points in the second half, including their game-winning shot.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.