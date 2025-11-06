Girardi sets program’s freshman record with 9 3-pointers, No. 22 Oklahoma State women beat Langston

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Lena Girardi scored 29 points and set a program record for most 3-pointers in a game…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Lena Girardi scored 29 points and set a program record for most 3-pointers in a game by a freshman with nine, and 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State routed NAIA-member Langston 105-35 on Thursday night.

Girardi went 9 of 16 from 3-point range, while Langston was 8 of 41 as a team.

Micah Gray and Amari Whiting each scored 15 points, Haleigh Timmer had 13 and backup Jadyn Wooten added 10 for the Cowgirls (3-0), who led 35-4 after the first quarter, 60-13 at halftime and 88-21 after three.

Oklahoma State shot 53.7% (36 of 67) with half its makes coming from beyond the arc where the Cowgirls made 18 of 39. As a team, Oklahoma State distributed 26 assists and outrebounded Langston 47-18.

Reserve Areyanna Hunter led Langston in scoring with eight points. The Lions, which advanced to the final round of 16 in last year’s NAIA national tournament, shot 21% (9 of 43).

The Cowgirls have topped the century mark twice in three games to start the season.

