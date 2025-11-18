Gingrich leads NJIT against Saint Peter’s after 22-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-3) at NJIT Highlanders (4-1) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Saint…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-3) at NJIT Highlanders (4-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Saint Peter’s after Marissa Gingrich scored 22 points in NJIT’s 68-63 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Highlanders have gone 1-0 at home. NJIT is fifth in the America East with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Kulyk averaging 3.8.

Saint Peter’s went 11-19 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Peacocks averaged 53.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.7 last season.

