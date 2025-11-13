Gingrich leads NJIT against Minnesota after 23-point outing

NJIT Highlanders (3-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0) Minneapolis; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT plays Minnesota after Marissa…

NJIT Highlanders (3-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0)

Minneapolis; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT plays Minnesota after Marissa Gingrich scored 23 points in NJIT’s 78-58 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.

Minnesota went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 25-11 overall. The Golden Gophers shot 44.0% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

NJIT finished 4-12 on the road and 11-19 overall last season. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 65.0 points per game and shot 40.4% from the field last season.

