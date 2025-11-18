Gillespie’s 25 lead Kent State over Eastern Kentucky 93-78

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie scored 25 points as Kent State beat Eastern Kentucky 93-78 on Tuesday. Gillespie added…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie scored 25 points as Kent State beat Eastern Kentucky 93-78 on Tuesday.

Gillespie added 11 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (5-1). Rob Whaley Jr. added 20 points and grabbed five rebounds, and Morgan Safford had 15 points.

Montavious Myrick led the way for the Colonels (1-3) with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Juan Cranford Jr. added 14 points for Eastern Kentucky. Tyler Jackson finished with 12 points.

Kent State took the lead with 19:13 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Safford led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 53-34 at the break. Kent State extended its lead to 83-67 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Gillespie scored a team-high 18 points in the second half as the Flashes closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.