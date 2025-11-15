Gillespie scores 30, Kent State takes down Cleveland State 102-95

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie scored 30 points to lead Kent State over Cleveland State 102-95 on…

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie scored 30 points to lead Kent State over Cleveland State 102-95 on Saturday.

Gillespie had 13 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (3-1). Jahari Williamson scored 23 points and added three steals. Rob Whaley Jr. shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tre Beard led the Vikings (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and four assists. Dayan Nessah added 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Cleveland State. Josiah Harris had 10 points and four assists.

Whaley’s layup with 5:07 left in the second half gave Kent State the lead for good at 82-80.

