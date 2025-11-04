Giles puts up 20 as Wichita State defeats UNC Asheville 75-58

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 20 points in Wichita State’s 75-58 win against UNC Asheville on Tuesday. Giles…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 20 points in Wichita State’s 75-58 win against UNC Asheville on Tuesday.

Giles also had four steals for the Shockers. Karon Boyd added 11 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had 10 rebounds. Dre Kindell shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Bulldogs were led by Toyaz Solomon, who recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Daren Patrick added 13 points for UNC Asheville.

Wichita State took the lead with 1:55 left in the first half and did not trail again. It was 34-30 at the break. Wichita State outscored UNC Asheville by 13 points in the second half, and Giles scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help secure the victory.

