Giles leads Wichita State against Boise State after 24-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (3-0) at Boise State Broncos (3-1)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Boise State after Kenyon Giles scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 95-74 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

Boise State went 26-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Broncos averaged 14.5 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Wichita State finished 19-15 overall with a 5-7 record on the road a season ago. The Shockers averaged 11.8 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

