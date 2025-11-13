Giles’ 24 lead Wichita State past Loyola Chicago 95-74

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 24 points to help Wichita State defeat Loyola Chicago 95-74 on Thursday. Giles…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 24 points to help Wichita State defeat Loyola Chicago 95-74 on Thursday.

Giles shot 7 for 8 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Shockers (3-0). Michael Gray Jr. scored 17 points, going 5 of 11 (5 for 10 from 3-point range). Will Berg shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Deywilk Tavarez led the way for the Ramblers (1-3) with 16 points. Loyola Chicago also got 13 points from Chuck Love III. Miles Rubin also had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Wichita State took the lead for good with 15:42 left in the first half. The score was 50-36 at halftime, with Giles racking up 12 points. Wichita State pulled away with a 15-0 run in the second half for a 22-point lead. Giles led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

