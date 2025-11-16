Gibbs-Lawhorn leads UNLV against Memphis after 26-point game

UNLV Rebels (1-2) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is…

UNLV Rebels (1-2) at Memphis Tigers (1-1)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces Memphis after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 26 points in UNLV’s 102-93 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

Memphis went 29-6 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 79.9 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.6% from deep last season.

UNLV went 12-10 in MWC games and 5-7 on the road a season ago. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shot 42.4% from the field last season.

