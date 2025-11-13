Gibb leads BYU against Omaha after 21-point game

Omaha Mavericks (1-2) at BYU Cougars (2-0) Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays Omaha after Delaney…

Omaha Mavericks (1-2) at BYU Cougars (2-0)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays Omaha after Delaney Gibb scored 21 points in BYU’s 70-51 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

BYU finished 13-17 overall last season while going 8-7 at home. The Cougars shot 42.5% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Omaha went 6-12 in Summit play and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

