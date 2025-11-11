Gerke leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Manhattan after 24-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-2) at Manhattan Jaspers (0-2) Riverdale, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-2) at Manhattan Jaspers (0-2)

Riverdale, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits Manhattan after Madlena Gerke scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 92-60 victory over the Bloomfield Bears.

Manhattan went 16-15 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Jaspers averaged 15.8 assists per game on 23.5 made field goals last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 29-4 overall a season ago while going 12-4 on the road. The Knights averaged 67.0 points per game last season, 24.7 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

