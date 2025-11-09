Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets welcome the SE Louisiana Lions on Monday

SE Louisiana Lions (0-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0)
Atlanta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts SE Louisiana.
Georgia Tech finished 14-6 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Yellow Jackets averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.
SE Louisiana finished 9-8 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Lions averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.
___
