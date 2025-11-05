Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to host the Radford Highlanders on Thursday

Radford Highlanders at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Atlanta; Thursday, 10 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Radford. Georgia Tech…

Radford Highlanders at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Atlanta; Thursday, 10 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Radford.

Georgia Tech finished 22-11 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Yellow Jackets averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

Radford went 5-10 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Highlanders averaged 62.5 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

