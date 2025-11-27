Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets play the St. John’s Red Storm

St. John’s Red Storm (5-1) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3) George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

St. John’s Red Storm (5-1) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on St. John’s in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-3 in non-conference play. Georgia Tech has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Red Storm have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. St. John’s is seventh in the Big East scoring 68.3 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

Georgia Tech makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). St. John’s scores 8.5 more points per game (68.3) than Georgia Tech gives up (59.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Samuel is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 9.7 points. Talayah Walker is shooting 52.0% and averaging 12.0 points.

Beautiful Waheed averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Brooke Moore is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.