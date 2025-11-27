Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets play the DePaul Blue Demons

DePaul Blue Demons (4-2) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1) Niceville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech…

DePaul Blue Demons (4-2) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays DePaul in Niceville, Florida.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-1 in non-conference play. Georgia Tech scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 4-2 in non-conference play. DePaul is eighth in the Big East scoring 80.7 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Georgia Tech averages 72.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 68.3 DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Georgia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.5 points for the Yellow Jackets. Kam Craft is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

CJ Gunn is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 15.8 points. Layden Blocker is averaging 12 points, four assists and 2.2 steals.

