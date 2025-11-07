Georgia Tech takes on Bryant following overtime win

Bryant Bulldogs (0-1) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -16.5;…

Bryant Bulldogs (0-1) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -16.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Bryant following Georgia Tech’s 56-52 overtime victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Georgia Tech went 14-6 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Yellow Jackets averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 17.7 bench points last season.

Bryant finished 10-7 on the road and 23-12 overall last season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 74.2 points per game and shot 41.6% from the field last season.

