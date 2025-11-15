Georgia Tech plays Jacksonville in non-conference action

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) Atlanta; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech and Jacksonville…

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1)

Atlanta; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech and Jacksonville square off in non-conference action.

Georgia Tech went 22-11 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 17.5 assists per game on 29.1 made field goals last season.

Jacksonville finished 8-11 in ASUN games and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Dolphins shot 38.8% from the field and 28.5% from 3-point range last season.

