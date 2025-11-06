Georgia Tech plays Bryant after overtime win

Bryant Bulldogs (0-1) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Bryant…

Bryant Bulldogs (0-1) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Bryant following Georgia Tech’s 56-52 overtime victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Georgia Tech went 17-17 overall with a 14-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc last season.

Bryant went 23-12 overall with a 10-7 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 6.7 steals, 6.0 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

