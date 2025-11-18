Live Radio
Georgia Tech hosts West Georgia in cross-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:50 AM

West Georgia Wolves (2-1) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on Georgia Tech for a non-conference matchup.

Georgia Tech went 22-11 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Yellow Jackets gave up 64.6 points per game while committing 13.9 fouls last season.

West Georgia went 7-12 in ASUN play and 5-11 on the road last season. The Wolves averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 18.6 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

