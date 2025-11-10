Georgia Tech hosts SE Louisiana in non-conference play

SE Louisiana Lions (0-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) Atlanta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets…

SE Louisiana Lions (0-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0)

Atlanta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -15.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on Georgia Tech for a non-conference matchup.

Georgia Tech went 17-17 overall a season ago while going 14-6 at home. The Yellow Jackets gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

SE Louisiana finished 12-9 in Southland action and 9-8 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free-throw line and 18.3 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.