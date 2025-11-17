Georgia Tech hosts Georgia Southern following Webb’s 20-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits…

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Georgia Tech after Spudd Webb scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 98-79 victory against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls.

Georgia Tech went 14-6 at home last season while going 17-17 overall. The Yellow Jackets averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 32.4 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

Georgia Southern finished 9-11 in Sun Belt play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

