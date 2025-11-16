Georgia takes home win streak into matchup with Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) Athens, Georgia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Florida A&M…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-0)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Florida A&M aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

Georgia finished 15-3 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 34.5 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

Florida A&M went 14-17 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Rattlers averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.