Georgia State to visit Furman Thursday

Georgia State Panthers (2-1) at Furman Paladins (1-2)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts Georgia State.

Furman went 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Paladins averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

Georgia State finished 10-11 in Sun Belt play and 6-8 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 18.5 points off of turnovers, 7.2 second-chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.

